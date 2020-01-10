Sparkling season ahead as Theatre Royal Brighton moves into 2020

Theatre Royal Brighton’s new What’s On Guide is packed with quality entertainment, the venue promises.

Drama lovers can enjoy Noël Coward’s Blithe Spirit starring Jennifer Saunders and The Doctor starring Juliet Stevenson. Also coming up are An Inspector Calls and Ghost Stories, direct from the West End. Blood Brothers also returns, and four new musicals head to Brighton: Six, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, Once and Heathers.

Show coming up include:

Blithe Spirit. With a distinguished creative team who have won a plethora of awards between them, this is a Blithe Spirit full of sparkling and spirit lifting hijinks. Jennifer Saunders is one of the UK’s most popular comic actresses. Her performance as the eccentric clairvoyant, Madame Arcati, delighted both critics and audiences alike when the production opened in Theatre Royal Bath’s 2019 summer season. Jan 22-25.

Blood Brothers. Written by Willy Russell, Blood Brothers tells the captivating tale of twins who, separated at birth, grow up on opposite sides of the tracks, only to meet again with fateful consequences. Feb 4-8.

Ghost Stories. Direct from the West End, in its first ever UK Tour. Experience the fully immersive show that has delighted audiences around the world. Feb 11-15.

An Inspector Calls. Stephen Daldry’s multi-award winning production for the National Theatre of An Inspector Calls returns after a sell-out London season and American tour. Daldry’s radical, challenging version of JB Priestley’s classic thriller has been seen by more than four million people. Feb 25-29.

Six The Musical. Nominated for five Olivier Awards including Best New Musical. The six wives of Henry VIII finally take to the mic to tell their tales, remixing five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an 80-minute celebration of 21st century girl power. March 17-21.

Ten Times Table. Ten Times Table is the inaugural production of The Classic Comedy Theatre Company, produced by Bill Kenwright. The table is set for one of comedy master Ayckbourn’s most hilarious plays and Robert Daws (The Royal, Outside Edge, Roger Roger) leads the cast. March 23-28.

The Doctor. Olivier Award winner Juliet Stevenson in Robert Icke’s Almeida Theatre production. March 30-April 4.

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie. West End performer Layton Williams and EastEnders’ Shane Richie as Hugo/Loco Chanelle, both reprising their roles from the critically acclaimed West End production. April 6-11.

What’s In A Name. You are invited to take a seat at the table for a riotously funny evening that questions whether a person’s name truly reflects who they are. Father-to-be Vincent and his partner Anna are invited to dinner by his sister Elizabeth and her husband, Peter. But tonight, a startling revelation about the name chosen for Vincent and Anna’s expected child becomes the catalyst for a destructive argument which spirals out of control. April 15-18.

Once The Musical. Based on the critically acclaimed film. You will meet two lost souls – a Dublin street busker and a Czech musician who find each other unexpectedly and fall in love. April 20-25.

Heathers The Musical. Following two West End seasons and the WhatsonStage award for Best New Musical, Heathers The Musical, the black comedy rock musical based on the 1988 film, embarks on its first national tour. May 26-30.

Dial M For Murder. Starring Tom Chambers and Samantha Womack (Girl on the Train). June 2-6.

