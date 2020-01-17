Song will raise funds for Chichester's support charity CancerWise

A new song performed by former Chichester Festival Youth Theatre member and now West End singer and actor Felix Mosse has been specially commissioned and recorded to raise awareness of CancerWise, a Chichester charity which provides support services for people diagnosed with cancer, their families and carers.

Open Doors, written by John Gleadall and Felix’s father Greg Mosse – which is also the closing number of their new musical TEAM! – has lyrics inspired by the words of people with lived experience of cancer.

Felix, currently playing Marius in the UK tour of Les Misérables and whose London theatre appearances include Aspects of Love and The Book of Mormon, sings the solo, with backing vocals provided by Chichester Festival Theatre’s community Get Singing! Group, of which John Gleadall is musical director.

CancerWise is a centrally based independent cancer charity in Chichester. Their Support Centre is open five days a week, offering counselling, complementary therapies and various specialist support groups for people experiencing cancer. CancerWise not only supports those diagnosed but also family members and carers. The services provided are client centred and directed, supporting those affected through diagnosis, treatment and beyond.

Carol Gilbert, fundraising volunteer, said: “We came up with the idea of a song to raise awareness of CancerWise and everything our Centre represents. The lyrics sum up the experience of someone diagnosed with cancer and the impact that diagnosis has on the patient and their friends and families: when hope is hard, when fears abound and when the feeling of isolation can be profound.We wanted to create a song that sums up the welcoming atmosphere at the Centre, the opportunity to step inside a warm and inviting environment with so many things on offer: companionship, support and in-depth knowledge of what a cancer diagnosis can mean. We have open doors for anyone who needs us, whenever they need us.”

“To listen to the song, visit http://cancerwise.org.uk/open-doors-charity-single/ There is no charge to download it, but donations – large or small – to CancerWise are very welcome.”

cancerwise.org.uk

