Singer Rachael Hawnt joins Slindon College fundraiser

A musical duo returns to perform at Slindon College’s festive fundraiser Christmas by Candlelight at the College.

Slindon College Headmaster Mark Birkbeck said: “Star vocalist Rachael Hawnt is set to return to Slindon College to give another special live performance as part of the College’s festive fundraiser this Christmas.

“Professional singer Rachael, a finalist in the BBC1 TV show All Together Now, will once again be accompanied by Ashley Cutler on the college’s grand piano at the Christmas by Candlelight at the College event on Thursday, December 19.

“Last year’s event was an astounding success, exceeding the College’s fundraising target for its Playground Project. This year the College is raising funds for the new sensory garden project. The aim is to improve the current ornamental garden by developing it further into a sensory garden. This will help the boys access a fun educational resource allowing them to explore their senses and nature through sound, smell, texture, sight etc as well as being a calming place to relax and unwind.”

Mark added: “We’re thrilled to be able to spread some festive cheer while also raising funds for our sensory garden project. Rachael and Ashley are incredible performers, and we are honoured to be able to host them once again for this special fundraiser.”

Christmas by Candlelight will take place on Thursday, December 19 from 7.30pm to 10.30pm. Tickets are £22.50 and available on 01243 814647. The event will also include a raffle, cash bar and on-site parking. Guests are asked to dress in “occasion wear”.Your full guide to all the major Christmas shows in the area



