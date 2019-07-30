Shoreham seven-year-old cast in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

Seven-year-old Grace Davies from Shoreham will play one of the sewer children hiding from the child catcher in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang at the Theatre Royal Brighton.

Grace, a member of Southwick Players Youth (SPY), was one of 50 children selected by Brighton Theatre Group from 250 hopefuls at auditions.

Grace Davies joins the Brighton Theatre Group cast for Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. Picture: Miles Davies.

The musical theatre company is celebrating its 50th anniversary and was one of only a handful of UK companies chosen to perform the classic British family musical.

Complete with the iconic flying car, the eight performances from August 21 to 24 will include four matinées.

The show is packed full of hit numbers, including the title song Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Toot Sweets, Hushabye Mountain, Me Ol’ Bamboo, Truly Scrumptious, Chu-Chi Face and Teamwork.

Grace is also currently rehearsing a short play with the 12 other members of SPY, The Gingerbread Girl, where she is cast as Ginger.