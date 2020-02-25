Shoreham promises “cornucopia of Shakespearian and Elizabethan delights"

Shoreham Wordfest’s fifth annual Shakespeare Festival promises a “cornucopia of Shakespearian and Elizabethan delights”, celebrating the great Bard’s birth and death day of April 23.

Events run from April 22-26.

Spokeswoman Sherron Barker said events include: “The wonderful This is My Theatre company with their unique, enchanting adaptation of The Tempest; actor Paul Morel of Oddbodies Theatre with his acclaimed one-man King Lear; a Shakespearean film night, Zefirelli’s luscious Romeo and Juliet; a free concert of Shakespeare’s magical words mingled with Elizabethan music and song, devised by Janet Pressley; a chance for all to learn authentic Elizabethan dances with expert teacher Charlotte Ewart, most recently on TV teaching Gareth Malone to dance; and Such Stuff as Dreams are Made On, the great Michael Pennington, back by popular demand, on playing Shakespeare’s Prospero and more.”

The festival also includes Shakespeare’s Birthday Night Ceilidh and Revels, dance, eat, celebrate; A Coffee Morning with Shakespeare’s Monsters and Magicals with writer and performer Janet Behan; Witches in the Wood – tales of the supernatural, heresy and invasion with historian Chris Hare; and a joyful Elizabethan songs workshop for everyone who enjoys singing, with teacher Emily Longhurst.

More details and ticket information: http://www.shorehamwordfest.com



The festival begins with Oddbodies – King Lear on Wednesday, April 22 from 7.30-9.30pm on Verda Houseboat, Shoreham.

As Sherron explains: “Armed with only a drum, guitar, knife and a chair, this inventive, irreverent and highly accessible one-man performance is presented from the point of view of Lear’s long suffering and ever-loyal fool.

“The bastard Edmund, haughty Goneril, poor deluded Gloucester, oily Oswald, brave Cordelia, mad Tom – all the characters from this sad and sorry tale are brought to glorious life in this fast paced, funny, poignant and ultimately heart-breaking production.

“Adapted and performed by Paul Morel and directed by John Mowat with all of Oddbodies’ trademark physical ingenuity and visual flair, this is an unmissable reworking of one of Shakespeare’s most brilliant plays.”

Film night – Franco Zeffirelli’s Romeo and Juliet is on Thursday, April 23, 7.30-9.30pm, door open at 6.30pm, West Street Loft, Shoreham (tickets are free).

“Franco Zeffirelli’s Romeo and Juliet captures the innocent rapture of teenage love when hormones spill over to create an intoxicating cocktail of lust and longing.

“Full of life and perfectly cast, Leonard Whiting and Olivia Hussey were absolutely exquisite as the star-struck pair, evoking a sweetly innocent sexuality that has never been seen again in cinema history.

“Their beautifully spoken prose and mesmerising chemistry completes this idealistic yet achingly romantic depiction of tragic love between Romeo Montague and Juliet Capulet, who came from different warring families.”

The is My Theatre – The Tempest continue the festival on Friday, April 24 from 7.30-9.30pm at St. Mary de Haura, Shoreham. Tickets: £12.50 adult; £8 under 16; £34 family of four.

“For twelve years Prospero, the rightful duke of Milan, has dwelt on an island after his brother Antonio betrayed him and cast him adrift in a small boat. For twelve years he has plotted revenge on those who overthrew him...

“Classical language combines with live music and choral sea shanties to bring what is thought to be the bard’s final play to life. A tale of revenge, love and forgiveness, this is sure to delight audiences of all ages.”

