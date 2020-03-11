Selsey Shantymen seek new singers

The Selsey Shantymen are looking for new members.

They are hoping to spread the joys of their very own “shanty therapy.”

In the summer of 2018 John Bradley, a Mancunian living in Selsey, attended a beer festival up north.

A male voice choir attended and sang at the event and that was it: John resolved to set up a male singing group on his return to Selsey.

“Of course Selsey has a fishing fleet and a lifeboat, so no brainer,” John says.

“Not a choir but a sea shanty singing group needed to be established.

“A year on and more than 20 events later The Selsey Shantymen are now looking to expand and are now seeking two or three new voices to join the crew.

“From the first gig singing at the East Wittering spring fete via local garden fetes, village fetes, pubs, clubs, lifeboat day, The Southdowns Folk Festival to entertaining clients at The Wrenford Centre in Chichester, The Shants have entertained all.

“The Selsey Shantymen (currently 12 strong) sing traditional sea shanties and work songs supplemented with the occasional new one of their own.

“We meet at 7.30pm most Tuesdays at the back room of The Fisherman’s Joy on East Street in Selsey.

“We enjoy what we do and we like to think that we are a force for good. Every second Tuesday in the month we invite all in – ladies too – to our rehearsal night to experience ‘shanty therapy’.

“It works for us!

“Our adopted charity is The Selsey Community First Responders but we will support other local charities too with their events or fundraising upon request.

“For inquiries or if you wish the ‘buoys’ to attend your meeting, function or gathering and sing a Shouty song or two, then call me on 07826556041.

“Or you can email ahoy@theselseyshantymen.co.uk or visit the website http://www.theselseyshantymen.co.uk.”

