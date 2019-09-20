Public meeting will be key to planning Festival of Chichester 2019

Organisers will set the 2019 Festival of Chichester ball rolling with a public meeting in the Chichester City Council chamber on Thursday, October 17 at 7pm.



Festival of Chichester chairman Phil Hewitt said: “The festival has always been a massive collaborative effort so we would love to be joined by lots of existing event organisers and also lots of first-timers as we start the planning process for next year’s festival which, remarkably, will be our eighth.



“We have come a long, long way since our first festival in 2013, and we were thrilled with a brilliant 2019 festival in which we broke all our box office records. It was a fantastic four weeks.

“But we recognise that the festival will always be a work in progress, and we would love to hear from anyone who can offer positive ideas for the future. You just need to let us know in advance that you are coming. Please just one person per organisation. Please confirm your attendance beforehand with me on phil.hewitt@chiobserver.co.uk.



“We would particularly love to hear from anyone who might help us with social media. We were sad to lose Jake Barlow this summer when he moved away.



“Once again, we are hugely grateful to Chichester City Council for hosting us. They have always been magnificent festival supporters.”



Festival co-ordinator Barry Smith added: “2019 has been a fantastic year for the festival, exceeding our wildest speculations when we launched seven years ago. It’s such a great delight to see so many arts events flourishing right across the city and out into the surrounding area.



“One of the special features of our festival is the way local performers and community groups get to rub shoulders with national and international stars. It’s a magic mix and one that is bringing audiences flocking into the city to enjoy wonderful concerts and gigs, talks and readings by top authors, walks, tours and even cruises, films, dance, great art exhibitions, theatre and all the quirky, unusual events that bring that touch of the unexpected.”



It will be tough to top 2019, but 2020 plans are exciting, Barry said.

