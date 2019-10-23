Psycho Babble play Horsham’s Rec Rooms

Psycho Babble line up a date at Horsham’s Rec Rooms on October 25, a band determined to offer original material.

You won’t get covers from a band who are delighted to be playing on their own doorstep.

They are Andy Ruff – guitar, Leon Powers – vocals/guitar, Adam Bathurst – bass and Darius Rowland – drums.

Andy explains: “Psycho Babble were formed in 2003 by bringing like-minded musicians who had been involved in other bands together, always with the mindset of writing original material with passion and heartfelt lyrics.

“The goal was always to play our own music, even with the challenges of being rejected by many venues for not compromising to playing cover sets of music or indeed becoming a tribute act of some kind.

“While I do not detest tributes, it is not what we wanted to be or would bargain with just to get gigs.

“We quickly got on the circuit in playing regular slots at places like The Concorde 2 in Brighton, with acts such as Stiff Little Fingers, Spear of Destiny, The Undertones, Bluetones, Shed Seven, The Rifles etc etc

“We could easily fit most guitar-based genres as we have been likened to punk, indie, 60s garage, all with a soul influence, so quite an eclectic mixture really, even at one point being phoned personally by producer Glyn Johns (Beatles, Clapton, Who, Clash producer) to say how he liked my songwriting and approach after hearing some of our singles and album, which also got airplay in the UK and USA on the independent broadcasters.

“We are looking forward to playing Horsham on Friday.

“We have found it difficult to get a gig locally and anyone locally has to make their way to Brighton or London as nearest venues.

“The Rec Rooms in Horsham has like-minded people who want to promote music.”