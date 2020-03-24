Portsmouth Festivities cancelled coronavirus crisis deepens.

Festival director Erica Smith said: “In the light of Government recommendations, it is with deep regret that the festival has taken the decision to cancel the 2020 Portsmouth Festivities due to take place June 2020. Ensuring the safety of our artists, audience members and staff is our priority.

“We are extremely disappointed that we can’t bring to you our fantastic line-up for 2020. We want to thank our festival supporters, creative partners, community organisations and our terrific sponsors, and we just hope that everyone stays safe and well and we look forward to seeing you in 2021.

“With multiple events across the world cancelling, it is no surprise that many festivals are having to make these difficult decisions. 2020 would have been the festival’s 21st year with a remarkable line-up. The festival is hoping it will be possible to stage some events at a later point. The festival has always been committed to the community and education outreach, and it will be stepping up on efforts in this area as they look to 2021.”