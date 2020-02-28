Portsmouth Comic Con confirms top programme of events and personalities

Portsmouth Comic Con – International Festival of Comics returns to the south coast on Saturday, May 2 and Sunday, May 3, promising “the best in comics, cosplay, film, TV and pop culture entertainment.”

Spokeswoman Kate Gordon said: “Comic Con will welcome some of the greatest writers and illustrators in the industry, alongside stars of the screen and the wonderful world of cosplay, to the Portsmouth Guildhall.

“Alongside Event Partners Tripwire Magazine and GoGeek Events CIC, the Guildhall Trust’s third Comic Con will feature more panels, displays, exhibitions, gaming, VR and steampunk than ever before, alongside an incredible range of merchandise and collectables. If you’re serious about comics, love Marvel, DC and cult series, or are simply looking for a fun day out for all the family, this is the event for you.

“Two special features for 2020 are She-Quential Saturday (Saturday only) and A World of Witchcraft and Wizardry (Sunday only).

“She-Quential Saturday will celebrate some of the most inspirational characters created including Black Widow, Captain Marvel, Supergirl and more, through a range of international guests, panels and cosplayers. LDComics, a female-led comic forum on a mission to change the world through comics, will be holding a fun Graphic Novel Your Life workshop, in which you’ll be able to produce your own comic.

“They will also be hosting illustrated talks with leading British cartoonist Steven Appleby, and a Q&A with Appleby and Nicola Streeten, graphic novelist and historian and director of LDComics.

“On Sunday, the fantasy novel and film worlds of Harry Potter, Lord of the Rings, Excalibur and more will come to life in a magical twist, with cosplayers, games, panels, a wand-making workshop, wand-duelling, a real Ford Anglia, postal worker owls and a ‘School of Wizards’ themed cosplay parade.

“As ever, people of all ages are being encouraged to let their creativity and imagination flow by taking part in the daily adult and child cosplay parades, with some great prizes to be won. “Hosted by GoGeek Events, the always-popular parades will celebrate diversity and inclusivity with a zero tolerance to bullying and discrimination, which continue to ensure that Portsmouth is one of the friendliest Comic Cons around.

“Visitors can meet some of the biggest artists from the world of comics in Artists’ Alley, sponsored by Catawiki, including Brian Froud, Adam Hughes, P. Craig Russell, Troy Alders, Janet K Lee, Marguerite Sauvage, Rick Leonardi, Kieran Belshaw, David Michelinie, Katie Schenkel, June Brigman, Roy Richardson, The Etherington Brothers, Gary Erskine, Stuart Moore, Nigel Parkinson, Martin Simmonds and Paul Fry – with more still to be announced.

“They’ll be joined by stars of the screen including Pam Rose (Star Wars Episode VI, Superman, Batman), Brian Wheeler (Star Wars Episode VI, Never Ending Story, Harry Potter), David Bulbeck (Labyrinth, The Muppet Christmas Carol, Who Framed Roger Rabbit) and Madeline Smith (Live and Let Die, Up Pompeii, The Vampire Lovers).”

Throughout the weekend, there will be panels covering a range of comic-related topics, including:

- Women in British Comics: From Misty to Minnie the Minx

- Working on Star Wars – with Troy Alders

- Brian Froud: from Labyrinth to The Dark Crystal and working with Terry Jones

- The 13th Doctor: Exploring Time & Space in Doctor Who

- 40 years of The Shining: Stephen King on Film and TV

- Accio Fans! Celebrating the Wizarding World of Harry Potter

- Women in comics: Marguerite Sauvage, June Brigman, Janet K Lee, Katie Schenkel

- Wonder Woman at 80: Adam Hughes, June Brigman and Marguerite Sauvage

- Brits In Comics: Gary Erskine, Martin Simmonds, Paul Fry and Nigel Parkinson on working in UK comics

Kate added: “In the Wonderzone, visitors will also be able to go behind the scenes of film and TV with exciting displays and workshops. They can marvel at FX artist, Gary Pollard, who has worked on Jim Henson’s Creature Workshop, Red Dwarf and Harry Potter, as he demonstrates his amazing skill in prosthetics.

“There will be an incredible selection of screen-accurate Star Wars props including a speeder bike, pod racer and Endor and Tattoine backdrops from The Isle of Wight Prop Crew. Visitors can also travel through time thanks to an exhibition of Dr Who props including Davros, Daleks and a Tardis. And there’ll be robots in disguise to spot, with the Transformers Barricade car and props including a 6ft Megatron great sword.”

A range of day session tickets and full weekend tickets are available at: www.portsmouthcomiccon.com or on 0844 847 2362.

Bananarama and Todrick Hall confirmed for FABULOSO Pride In The Park in Brighton



Great line-up for Goodwood's Three Friday Nights this summer



Discover the 2020 Chichester Festival Theatre summer season



The 2020 Chichester Festival Theatre summer season in detail



In pictures - see who's coming to Brighton Festival



2020 Brighton Festival programme unveiled



Great programme coming up at Worthing's newest music venue