Pop superstars Little Mix confirm Sussex date

Pop superstars Little Mix have announced they will be playing the South Of England Event Centre, Ardingly next summer.

The concert will be on Tuesday, July 14 2020.

The world’s biggest girl band will headline stadiums across the UK as they take their live show on the road next year with their 21-date Summer 2020 tour.



Tickets will be going on sale from 9.00am on Thursday, November 28 through http://Ticketmaster.co.uk and http://www.lhgtickets.com

The tour will see Little Mix perform some of their greatest hits including ‘Woman Like Me’, ‘Touch’, ‘Shout Out to My Ex’, ‘Black Magic’ and ‘Wings'.

Summer 2020 tour dates are:

JUNE

• Fri 26 – Falkirk, The Falkirk Stadium

• Sat 27 – St Helens, R.F.C Stadium

• Sun 28 - Cardiff, Cardiff City Stadium

• Tues 30 – Peterborough, The Weston Homes Stadium

JULY

• Thurs 02 - Southampton, The Ageas Bowl

• Fri 03 - Plymouth, Home Park Stadium

• Sat 04 – London, American Express presents BST Hyde Park

• Sun 05 – Lancashire, Lytham Festival

• Thurs 09 – Gloucester, Kingsholm Stadium

• Fri 10 – Colchester, JobServe Community Stadium

• Sat 11 – Colwyn Bay, Stadiwm Zip World

• Sun 12 - Hull, Hull College Craven Park Stadium

• Tues 14 – Ardingly, South of England Event Centre

• Thurs 16 - Durham, Emirates Riverside

• Fri 17 - Leicester, Fischer County Ground

• Sat 18 – Norfolk, Holkham Hall

• Sun 19 – Canterbury, The Spitfire Ground

• Tues 21 – Scarborough, Open Air Theatre

• Fri 24 – Carlisle, Bitts Park

• Sat 25 – Ayr, Ayr Racecourse

• Sun 26 – Aberdeen, Hazlehead Park

Speaking about the Summer 2020 Tour, the group said: “Performing live is our favourite thing to do as a band, we love it.

“Our last Summer tour in 2018 was one of our favourites ever, so we can’t wait for some more brilliant outdoor shows next year. We want everyone to come party with us in the sunshine!”

Liz Doogan-Hobbs, CEO of LHG Events, promoters for the South of England Event Centre concert, said “Thrilled to announce Little Mix at Ardingly. This is a wonderful opportunity for Mixers across Sussex to see the world’s biggest girl band first hand in what will be an amazing show!”

Little Mix have firmly established their reputation as one of the most phenomenal groups around. Alongside massive tours of Europe, Australia, Japan and the US, the group have just completed their mammoth LM5 Arena Tour which took in cities across Europe, the UK and Ireland including an amazing five sold out dates at London’s O2 Arena.

A spokesman said: “Since 2011, Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall have not only established themselves as one of British pop’s brightest acts, but as a global pop phenomenon.

They have fully cemented their status as the world’s biggest girl band, with the quartet asserting dominance in the charts album after album.

They have sold more than 50 million records worldwide, collected more than 17 million Spotify listeners, received more than 3 billion Youtube views, and collated 12 billion streams worldwide. Record sales have seen them notch up a total of four UK No.1 singles, four platinum-selling albums and nine platinum selling singles, surpassing a record previously held by the Spice Girls. Their 2016 album 'Glory Days' was the biggest selling album by a female group this millennium in the UK, alongside being named the longest-reigning Top 40 album for a girl group ever.”

At least 75p from every ticket sale will be donated to Nordoff Robbins - a charity that uses the power of music therapy to enrich the lives of people affected by life limiting illness, isolation or disability.

