Phoenix Choir of Crawley looking for new recruits

Phoenix Choir of Crawley are looking for new recruits as we head into 2020.

Spokeswoman Denise Oswald said: “The New Year is a fantastic time to join a choir as it ticks many of the New Year resolution boxes; for instance, make new friends, learn a new skill, be healthier and happier.

“We at Phoenix Choir of Crawley are also looking forward to making new friends by welcoming fresh voices to join us in rehearsals for the spring term, every Thursday from January 9.

“This will culminate in a performance of Handel’s Messiah at The Hawth on April 4. We are also holding a full-day Messiah workshop focusing on the work’s choral highlights on March 14 at Crawley Baptist Church.

“Phoenix Choir members are a relaxed, friendly bunch who love singing and if you feel the same, you’ll find that a warm welcome awaits you.

“One of the benefits of joining us for the full spring term is that you’ll have the advantage of learning this seminal masterpiece with Phoenix Choir’s musical director George Salmon.

“George’s professional knowledge and nurturing style will ensure that newcomers will settle in, find their way musically and enjoy the experience of singing in a group.

“You do not have to be a Katherine Jenkins or an Andrea Bocelli to join us as the magic lies in our blend of voices and there will be learning resources available to help.”

As for Messiah: “Handel started writing oratorios as a cost-saving alternative to opera.

“To find out more about our various rehearsal, workshop and performance packages go to www.phoenixchoircrawley.org, find us on Facebook or call 01293 515287.”

Phoenix Choir of Crawley hold their rehearsals on Thursdays, 7.45-9.45pm from January 9 at United Reformed Church, Worth Park Avenue, Crawley, RH10 3DF.

Why 2020 will be an important year for Chichester City Band



Jojo Rabbit offers great cinema start to the New Year



Review - The Wizard of Oz in Brighton



Epic trek marks 60th birthday