Pete Tong confirms Brighton date

Pete Tong has announced the return of Ibiza Classics 2020 with The Heritage Orchestra and conductor Jules Buckley.

2020 dates include the Brighton Centre on Tuesday, December 1.

Tickets go on sale Monday, December 16th at 10am and will be available from http://gigst.rs/PT



Spokeswoman Tabatha Owen said: “Revered DJ, broadcaster and dance pioneer Pete Tong has announced the return of Ibiza Classics 2020 with The Heritage Orchestra (HER_O) and conductor Jules Buckley.

“Featuring a whole host of special guest vocalists and DJs, Ibiza Classics is the world's most iconic classical electronic music event and promises to be a party like no other. Inventively bold and brightly reimagined, this touring phenomenon is firmly part of the live music calendar.

“Three albums in with Classic House, Ibiza Classics and Chilled Classics, Tong and co are owning the dancefloor and the concert arena in a wholly fresh, forward-thinking way. All classic, all new, all good times.

“Hitting the road again next year, Ibiza Classics 2020 will be bigger and better than ever.

2020 LIVE DATES

Tuesday 01 December Brighton Centre

Wednesday 02 December Manchester Arena

Thursday 03 December Birmingham Arena

Friday 04 December London The O2

Saturday 05 December London The O2

