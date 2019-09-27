Odyssey will headline Horsham Rec Rooms at the 2019 AmeriCARna festival

The Rec Rooms in Horsham have secured New York City band Odyssey to headline their outdoor stage on Sunday, September 29 at the 2019 AmeriCARna festival.

Spokeswoman Caroline Cox said: “AmeriCARna celebrates everything we like about American culture with a nod to the 50’s and 60’s era. The Rec Rooms stage hosts a fantastic line-up including Lucy Blu (3 top 10 singles to her name) and Sandy McLelland (currently number 2 in the iTunes chart).

“We are putting on these fantastic artists, to say a huge thank you to the people who have supported The Rec Rooms in our first year.”

Caroline added: “Horsham's AmeriCARna is a free event on Sunday 29th September in Horsham park. Hundreds of cars and bikes will visit Horsham on the day, NASCARS, race cars, hot rods, muscle cars etc, so we decided to join in, use our stage, and host a free music festival.

“It is also a thank you to the locals, for the support The Rec Rooms has had during its first year. We booked Odyssey, originally from New York, now based in the UK. They are hugely talented band, have sold millions of records worldwide and their gigs are huge parties! We have live music on our stage from 10am until 6pm, and we have booked up and coming artists, in keeping with the American theme, and it's free!”