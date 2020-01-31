No, Darren's just never fallen in love....

Comedian Darren Harriott insists it’s a really upbeat show. Nonetheless, the starting point for Good Heart Yute is the fact that he has never been in love.

Things are going well for Darren, but he is 31 now and the love thing has just never happened. Is he the problem, he ponders. Darren considers himself to have a good heart, but it can’t always be someone else’s fault, can it? He has spent the past year learning more about himself and realising maybe he’s never actually been happy with who is. You can hear the results when he brings the tour to the Hawth, Crawley on Sunday, February 2.

“No, I have just never been in love, and I just never thought there was an issue apart from the way people react to it. But I am very upbeat about it. I don’t think there is anything actually wrong with me. It is not that I don’t believe in love. I think it is just that I have been very career-minded, very career-focused. I have been doing loads of gigs and just wanted to get my career working before serious relationships.

“You think ‘Am I different? Am I a psychopath?’ I try to work out what the issues are. I am a young man who got into dating online. When I got to the age of dating, online dating had already started, and when you are dating online, it is very quick and I don’t think you really have enough time to make a connection. It tends to be very superficial… but that was when I was 17 or 18.

“I was a really obese little kid. I was properly overweight. I think my mum thought we were still in the 14th century so she was really proud of me being overweight. She thought no one would think we were poor. ‘Just look how wide he is!’ It was kids food which is great, but I was eating too much of it. I was having like three bowls of cereal a day. And there were also a lot of issues like school-playground rejection. All those things going on… and one thing led to another and I have just never fallen in love.

“But I do believe it will happen at some point. I am trying to make all the right steps, I am trying to limit my work time, I am trying to have more fun, I am trying to let people in more.

“I don’t want to be that guy in his 50s who has never been in love. I want to be grounded. I want to be able to give a lot of myself at some point. You have got to take risks. Falling in love is about taking risks and being vulnerable. But I have never been a big fan of showing that side of me because of the area where I came from and how I was when I was young. But I am definitely open to it.”

And no, he doesn’t believe that falling in love and the contentment that comes with it could spell the end of his comedy: “Instead of going home and it is just me, I want to go home to somebody who enjoys what I do and I want to be with somebody where I enjoy what they do. I have still got dreams and goals that I want to hit. I just want to do them with a partner…”

Good Heart Yute is Darren Harriott’s third solo show following 2017’s Edinburgh Comedy Award Best Newcomer nominated Defiant and 2018’s smash-hit Visceral.

