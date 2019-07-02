New president will offer lecture on Computer Science and AI in Education

Rose Luckin has been made the honorary president of SML College, Technology House, West Road, Fishersgate, BN41 1QH.

She’s giving her first (free to attend) presidential lecture on July 8 at SML College.

Spokeswoman Shelley Bennett said: “Rosemary (Rose) Luckin is professor of learner centred design at UCL. Her research involves blending theories from the learning sciences and techniques from Artificial Intelligence (AI). Rose is author of Machine Learning and Human Intelligence: the future of education in the 21st century (2018).

“Rose is also Director of EDUCATE: a London hub for Educational Technology StartUps, researchers and educators to work together on the development of evidence-informed Educational Technology; Specialist Adviser to the UK House of Commons Education Select Committee for their inquiry into the Fourth Industrial Revolution, Co-founder of the Institute for Ethical AI in Education; a member of the UK Office for Students Horizon Scanning panel, an adviser to the Topol review into the future of the NHS workforce; a member of the European AI Alliance, holder of an International Franqui Chair at KU Leuven; one of the 20 most influential people in Education (Seldon List 2017).”

The President's Lecture will be Computer Science and AI in Education, Mon, July 8, 2019 at 6pm, SML College, Technology House, West Road, Fishersgate, BN41 1QH.

Book tickets online on Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-presidents-lecture-computer-science-and-ai-in-education-tickets-63190688049?aff=erelexpmlt



“Rose believes that AI can help us: improve routine cognitive processes and make them more efficient, locate gaps in our knowledge, develop higher order thinking skills and identify inaccuracies in how we perceive our strengths and weaknesses – and what we know and don’t know.

“SML College is part of the educational charity, the Centre for Self Managed Learning (SML) and has been providing SML programmes for young people at SML College in Brighton for 18 years.

“The College is a vibrant learning community that offers a real alternative to schooling. We provide a stimulating and nurturing environment where students can develop the confidence and skills they need for the future. Whatever they want to learn a way is found for them to do so.

“Our students feel well prepared to take the next steps in their careers when they leave the College. Results for students of all abilities have been exceptional, with ALL of our 16 year olds having gone on to further education or employment.”