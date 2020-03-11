New Park Cinema screenings in Chichester - March 13-19

Preview by Carol Godsmark

Parasite, making Oscars history as first Foreign Language Best Picture winner and gathering three other Oscars, has also won 150+ awards around the world. South Korean director Bong Joon Ho fuses home-invasion thrills with a searing critique of social inequality in this rip-roaring unmissable con-family comedy. The warfare between the haves and the have-nots is kicked off with the dirt-poor Kim family son who obtains a job as tutor to the son of the rich Park family under false pretences, the first step to install the entire Kim clan into their household. Expect terrific performances and the shifting tone of the class divide.

Sorry We Missed You is Ken Loach’s modern-day societal look at the gig economy foisted on workers who include Ricky, a delivery driver and his wife Debbie, a carer, and if they can avoid getting into debt. Loach, buzzing from the past success of I, Daniel Blake, is having the time of his life. Don't miss this. You'll be sorry if you do.

Back by popular demand is The Two Popes starring Jonathan Pryce and Anthony Hopkins as popes Benedict and Francis forging a new path for the Catholic Church, and Harriet, the extraordinary story of slavery and transformation by Harriet Tubman into one of America’s greatest unsung heroes on a mission.

This week’s quirkily rattling-good film, Little Joe, will grip you with its genetics-manipulation, and can also be classed as sci-fi, horror, thriller and even comedy. It follows Alice, a single mother who works on a very special red plant and takes one home. Think outsized growth.

Speeding along the streets of Mexico City late at night in Midnight Family, the Ochoa family’s vehicle races towards an injured local while weaving through lines of traffic. But it isn’t just the clock they are trying to beat in a city where nine million inhabitants have access to less than 45 emergency ambulances. In this powerful documentary, the Ochoas are just another private ambulance in a desperate bid to be the first 'medics' on the scene.

End of Century is a sexy, beguiling reflection on love and the endless possibilities that flow from meaningful connections in Barcelona between Ocho, a 30-something poet and Javi.

The Performance Events this week: Die Fliegende Hollander (Met encore, 15 Mar) and Fidelio (ROH Live, 17 Mar).

Chichester Cinema at New Park, New Park Road, Chichester, West Sussex, PO19 7XY All cinema seats are reservable on our plush red seats. Bar. Box office: 01243 786650. www.chichestercinema.org for online bookings. The cinema, now in its 41st year, is the only independent cinema in the city and is home to the largest film festival on the South Coast

Fri 13 Mar

13:30 Midnight Family (15) 81m

15:15 Parasite (15) 132m

18:00 Harriet (12A) 125m

20:45 Parasite (15) 132m

Sat 14 Mar

12:30 Parasite (15) 132m

15:15 The Two Popes (12A) 125m

18:00 Parasite

20:45 Little Joe (12A) 105m

Sun 15 Mar

12:45 Parasite

15:30 Die Fliegende Hollander (Met Encore) 160m - No Interval

18:30 Midnight Family

20:30 Sorry We Missed You (15) 101m

Mon 16 Mar

12:45 Harriet

15:30 Parasite

18:15 Little Joe

20:45 End of Century (15) 84m

Tue 17 Mar

12:45 Little Joe

15:00 Sorry We Missed You

17:15 Midnight Family

19:15 Fidelio (ROH Live) 150m inc Interval

Wed 18 Mar

12:45 Harriet

15:30 Little Joe

18:00 The Two Popes

20:30 Parasite

Thu 19 Mar

13:00 The Two Popes

15:30 End of Century

17:15 Parasite (15) 132m

20:00 Parasite

Chichester Cinema is an independent cinema that shows over 450 films at 1500 screenings at its home in New Park.

§ The cinema seats 120 in the main auditorium, 40 in the Studio, it has a bar and a car park

§ Programming includes the best of contemporary and classic cinema from Britain, Europe and America, as well as award-winning international films, retrospectives, education events and film seasons

§ Chichester Cinema is home to the 21-day Chichester Film Festival. The 29th will be held in August, 2020 and the largest on the South Coast, will showcase previews and premieres, with over 130 feature films, Q&As with visiting directors and talks supporting the programming

§ The Cinema’s equipment includes modern digital, 35mm projector, DTS, Dolby® Digital, plus the facilities to screen outside events plus a number of other formats including VHS, S-VHS, Digi-Beta, Blu-Ray and DVD.