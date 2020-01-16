New centre manager at Shoreham's Ropetackle

Shoreham’s award-winning Ropetackle Arts Centre has appointed a new centre manager, Anne-Marie Williams.

After four successful years as manager of Brighton Open Air Theatre (BOAT), where she oversaw ab increase in audiences from 4,000 to 25,000 per year, Anne-Marie says: “Now that BOAT is ship-shape, I felt the moment had come to look for a new challenge. The Ropetackle is hugely exciting, particularly at a time when the venue has secured its future financially. I’m looking forward to working with the staff, volunteers and existing artists plus programming some new exciting work to ensure that the centre continues to grow into a creative hub for Shoreham and beyond.”

Ropetackle chairman, Martin Allen, said: “We are delighted that Anne-Marie has agreed to join us after her hugely successful time at BOAT. We are certain that she has the experience and the vision to lead Ropetackle through its next phase.”

Having opened in 2007, Ropetackle attracts audiences of around 50,000 a year, two thirds of whom come from outside Shoreham, with the venue being well established as one of the leading arts centres in the region.

“In addition to our programme of top level performance, we provide space for a wide range of community activities, our aim being to maintain our reputation as a centre of artistic excellence and to attract people who are less familiar with the rewards of live performance,” Martin added.

He also paid tribute to Maria Reeves who stepped in to manage the centre at short notice earlier in the year. “What was going to be a temporary two-month contract driving down each day from Surrey stretched into a year. I’d like to thank Maria for helping to steer Ropetackle through a particularly turbulent time and seeing us through to the other side. Her commitment in managing the day-to-day operations and introducing new events and ideas in such a short space of time have been greatly appreciated.”

