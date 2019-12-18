Nancy Ann Lee and New Amen Corner head to Bognor Regis for February date 2020

Bringing On Back The 60s will star New Amen Corner at The Regis Centre, Bognor on Saturday, February 22.

The show starts at 7.30pm, and tickets are available from the box office on 01243 861010 or online at www.regiscentre.co.uk.

A spokesman said: “This fast moving show starring New Amen Corner is a must for lovers of 60s music, with its stunning multimedia presentation and special guest appearance from multi-award winning Nancy Ann Lee, Little Miss Sixties.

“The New Amen Corner are one of the hardest working and most highly respected acts on the sixties circuit here in the UK and around Europe. With multiple British sixties tours under their belt, the master-revivalists enjoy an unparalleled reputation that has grown through backing some of the biggest names of the sixties (Chris Farlowe, Peter Noone, Chris Montez, Mike Pender and many more) and also from the energy and authenticity of their own shows. With keen attention to detail, New Amen Corner provides the ultimate journey through the decade that defined pop music.”

The show features Nancy Ann Lee, also known as Little Miss Sixties.

“Nancy has also toured as support with Marti Wilde, Eden Kane and Mike Berry. She has also been nominated and awarded for The British Country Music Awards multiple times. With her strong vocal ability she can sing the songs that we all know and love from the iconic 60s era, Little Miss Sixties will be backed by the New Amen Corner for that authentic 60s sound bringing that female element to an already fantastic show

“Whether you come to this show to relive your childhood memories or you just simply want to see what your parents have been raving about for all these years, come and experience the musical phenomena of the 1960s for yourself. This is a show full of timeless classics performed with the most authentic 60s sound accompanied by, on the large screen, all the visual effects to complement a performance never to be forgotten. Bringing on Back the 60s will keep 60s music alive for many generations to come.

“Join us for a fantastic evening with New Amen Corner (Europe’s leading 60s revivalists) and their special guest as they perform two hours of million selling hits from the most prolific decade in musical history that was the 1960s.”

