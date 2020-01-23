Michael Ball and Alfie Boe confirm Brighton date

Michael Ball and Alfie Boe are back together as they announce a brand new album and a UK tour with a date at the Brighton Centre on Friday, March 6.

Spokeswoman Nicole Otero said: “They’re back. The world’s ultimate musical duo, Michael Ball and Alfie Boe, have missed each other, and we have missed them. Both singers have been extremely busy, with hugely successful solo albums, sell-out tours and both currently starring in Les Misérables in the West End, but it is the combination of these two arresting voices and personalities which proves to be irresistible to countless fans across the nation. The pair release their highly-anticipated third studio album ‘Back Together’ out now on Decca Records.

“Fans will be able to hear these newly-recorded tracks live as the couple embark upon a major arena tour across the country in 2020, with a date at Brighton Centre on Fri 6 March

“‘Back Together’ follows the phenomenal success of the duo’s previous two duet albums; ‘Together’ their debut, which became the UK’s best-selling album of 2016 and beat the likes of Little Mix and The Rolling Stones to the Christmas No.1 spot, and the follow-up ‘Together Again’ which brought the pair yet another No.1 album in 2017. After decorated careers in theatre and opera, Ball & Boe were suddenly chart superstars. As a duo, they have now sold over 1 million albums in the UK, received two Classic Brit Awards, sold out two headline arena tours and presented two ITV Specials. As The Independent stated, “Their double act has enraptured crowds with warm, low-key charisma and deft stagecraft”.”

2020 UK TOUR DATES

Sat 22 Feb – SSE Hydro Arena, Glasgow

Sun 23 Feb – AECC Aberdeen

Tue 25 Feb – First Direct Arena, Leeds

Thu 27 – Manchester Arena

Fri 28 Feb – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

Sun 1 March – Arena Birmingham

Tue 3 March – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

Wed 4 March – BIC Windsor Hall, Bournemouth

Fri 6 March – Brighton Centre

Sat 7 March – O2 Arena, London