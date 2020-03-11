Members evening coming up at Bognor Regis Music Club

The next concert at the Bognor Regis Music Club on Saturday, March 14 at 7pm is being organised by club member Barbara Leech.

It takes the form of a members’ musical evening and will comprise vocal and instrumental items performed by club members. Those taking part are singers Barbara Cotton, Jenny Chislett, Rebecca Grove, Nicola Hancock, Barbara Leech, John Luck, Stephanie Peat, Louise Russell, Angela Stephens, and John Wyatt plus pianists Jack Adams, Alison Blenkinsop, Chris Coote, Rosemary Osmon, Sylvia Rota and Ann Sparrow.

A highlight of the evening will be a performance of club member Rex Latter’s Rustic Suite played by Colin Hartree on oboe accompanied by the composer.

Club chairman Chris Coote said: “Our music club is unusual in that we hold members’ evenings during the year when club members can perform to a sympathetic audience, and I am pleased that Barbara Leech has put together such a varied programme for us. For some of the members this will be their first time of performing at the club and we look forward to hearing them and trust they will enjoy and benefit from the experience”

The concert is at the Club’s concert room, 2 Sudley Road. Entry at the door is £6 for members, £8 for visitors, and £4 for students. New members and visitors are especially welcome.

More details from Chris Coote (01243 773276), Helen Woods (01243 861620), or from the website www.BognorRegisMusic.org.uk

Bananarama and Todrick Hall confirmed for FABULOSO Pride In The Park in Brighton



Great line-up for Goodwood's Three Friday Nights this summer



Discover the 2020 Chichester Festival Theatre summer season



The 2020 Chichester Festival Theatre summer season in detail



In pictures - see who's coming to Brighton Festival



2020 Brighton Festival programme unveiled



Great programme coming up at Worthing's newest music venue