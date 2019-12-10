Mediaeval Baebes delight audience with evening of music and song in Horsham

REVIEW BY Heather Joy

The beautiful St Mary’s Church in Horsham was the stunning setting for the Mediaeval Baebes wonderful evening of music and song.

With its spectacular architecture, stained glass windows and dramatic lighting, the venue beautifully set the stage for the night and was filled with the harmonic vocals of this incredibly talented septet. Starting with The Angel Gabriel and setting a festive tone by following with God Rest ye Merry Gentleman and Once in Royal David’s City, the Mediaeval Baebes treated guests to an array of contemporary and traditional songs including many of the Christmas favorites from their chart topping album Of Kings and Angels.

Whilst playing some unusual mediaeval and folk instruments, the classical choral ensemble sung a variety of lyrics from romantic and mediaeval texts which had been set to original scores, and also entertained with a talented foot percussion treat when performing the song Love Me Broughte. In addition, they delighted their audience by showcasing stories and nursery rhymes from their new A Pocketful of Posies Album which celebrates the ancient teaching tools that run throughout our folklore and culture, performing the exquisitely arranged Who Killed Cock Robin, The Lion and The Unicorn and The Jabberwocky.

Holding their audience captivated with their beguiling musical beauty and ethereal talent as it filled the fittingly historic space, this magical and unique evening was interspersed with humorous narratives which included some of the history behind the pieces, to provide an insight into their origin and historic importance.

Drawing to a close, the Mediaeval Baebes who are currently most renowned for their soundtrack to ITV’s hit period drama, Victoria, delighted their guests with the haunting and uplifting title theme for TV’s Victoria, before ending with a less know version of the traditional and favorite Auld Lang Syne.