Mannings Heath to host new adaptation of popular children’s book

Mannings Heath is set to host a fantastic, fun-filled adaptation of a popular children’s book.

Beautiful Creatures Theatre will be performing a high-flying, tightrope-walking, hypnotising version of Fizzlebert Stump.

The group will be producing a brand new, hilarious adaptation of AF Harrold’s much-loved book for children featuring puppetry, magic and a lion with false teeth.

A spokesman for the group said: “Once and once only, there was a boy whose name was Fizz.

“Fizzlebert Stump lives in the travelling circus.

“His best friend is a sea lion, his history teacher is a magician, and every night he puts his head right inside a lion’s mouth.

“It sounds like a frightfully exciting place to live, don’t you think?

“But it’s the library, of all places, where Fizzlebert stumbles into a terrifying situation of great peril, where he finally makes a friend, and where his strange circus skills really come in handy.”

The show is presented with the permission of A.F. Harrold and Bloomsbury Publishing and supported by South Street Arts. For tickets and more call the box office on 01403 268418/891218 or email manningshthhall@gmail.com

The show is in the village hall at 4pm on Saturday, June 8.