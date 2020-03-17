Major West Sussex choral concerts wiped from the calendar

Major choral societies in Worthing and Littlehampton and Chichester have postponed or cancelled their concerts amid the worsening coronavirus situation.

Littlehampton’s Edwin James Festival Choir & Orchestra have issued a statement:

“In the light of general guidance from the government on the Corona virus pandemic, the Committee has decided the following:

“There will be no further rehearsals of our next production Jesus Christ Superstar due to be performed on April 18, which has now been cancelled..

“The Star Spangled Banner concert due on July 4 will go ahead but as an orchestral concert only, with the opportunity for audience singalong. There will be a collection at the door for our chosen charity CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably).

“Choir rehearsals will recommence on July 8 to rehearse for the Prom Best of British concert (performance date September 26 with orchestra).

“Currently, the AGM is still planned to take place in accordance with the schedule.”

Worthing Choral Society has also pulled its concert on March 21.

Society secretary Angela Brooke said: “In view of the volatile situation regarding the Covid-19 virus, Worthing Choral Society has reluctantly decided to postpone their concert on Saturday, March 21.

“This decision has been made because of our concern for the welfare of choir members, the orchestra and soloists who would have taken part and the audience who would attend. We will now stage this concert on November 14 in the Assembly Hall.

“We are so sorry to have to tell you this. Thank you for your understanding.”

Angmering Chorale concerts have also been suspended.

Spokeswoman Marilyn Hurdwell said: “We are so sorry we will be unable to proceed with our forthcoming concerts due to coronavirus.”

Chichester Singers have also pulled two concerts, the Vivaldi – Gloria in Chichester Cathedral on March 28 and Bruckner, Brahms & Rachmaninov, also in the Cathedral on June 20.

They released a statement covering both: “With much regret we have taken the decision to cancel this concert due to the situation relating to coronavirus Covid-19, and also our summer concert scheduled for June 20.”

