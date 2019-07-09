Love's Labour's Lost heads to Rottingdean

Castle Theatre Company head to Rottingdean with their production of Love’s Labour’s Lost.

They are promising a lively performance featuring comedy, music and Shakespeare.

Spokeswoman Helena Baker said: “For over 30 years, we have toured around the south of England, performing classic comedies on the lawns of stately homes, gardens and abbeys.

In the piece, King Ferdinand of Navarre and his friends vow celibacy for three years in order to devote themselves to scholarly pursuits.

“They forswear women for this period in order to keep their minds solely focused on learning. Unfortunately for them, they have forgotten that the Princess of France and her ladies are scheduled to visit on diplomatic business - when they meet, romantic chaos ensues as their vows are tested.

“Renowned for its high standard, Castle Theatre Company promises light-hearted family entertainment.”

Performances will be at The Grange, Rottingdean on July 16 and 17, 7pm-9pm (doors open at 6pm).

“Castle Theatre Company is one of the oldest and most prestigious student theatre companies in Durham. We aim to offer extensive performance opportunities to students across the University. Besides productions of classical and modern plays, we hold comedy nights, poetry evenings and workshops. Recent highlights include Dracula in Durham Castle’s Norman Chapel and Hamlet in Durham’s historic town hall.”

Castle Theatre Company is offering hour long workshops to accompany the latest touring production, targeted at children aged nine to 14.

“During the workshop, we will help students explore the plot, language and characters of Love’s Labour’s Lost, aiding their understanding of the evening’s show, and teaching some of the basics of performing Shakespeare.”

http://www.castletheatrecompany.com.