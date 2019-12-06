Little Mix in Sussex: new ticket release due to popular demand

Pop megastars Little Mix are coming to The South of England Event Centre, Ardingly, this summer.

The event takes place on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, as part of the girls’ massive 21-date UK tour.

After listening to fan feedback, as well as the high demand for tickets, organisers have now launched a new limited edition range of tickets starting at £39.50.

People can purchase these from www.ticketmaster.co.uk or from www.lhgtickets.com.

Liz Doogan-Hobbs MBE, CEO of LHG Events, promoters for the South of England Event Centre concert, said “We have taken the decision to create a brand new Bronze ticket area with group tickets available from just £39.50. This gives fans plenty of choice when buying tickets for the Little Mix Summer 2020 Tour. Buying the limited number of tickets we have available at this price is perfect for Christmas gifts so we are sure they will be very well received.”

Little Mix are famous for some of the biggest and most memorable pop hits around, such as ‘Woman Like Me’, ‘Touch’, ‘Shout Out to My Ex’, ‘Black Magic’ and ‘Wings’.

Formed in 2011 during the eighth series of The X Factor, Little Mix are Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall. They have sold more than 50 million records, racked up more than three billion Youtube views, and had four UK No.1 singles, as well as four platinum-selling albums and nine platinum selling singles.

Type of tickets

Bronze One Ticket: £45, two for £42.50 each. Four tickets for £39.50 each (10 percent booking fee).

Silver One Ticket: £55.

Gold One Ticket: £75.

Visit www.little-mix.com to find out more about Little Mix.