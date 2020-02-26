Lithuanian pianist Ugnius Pauliukonis to perform at Bognor Regis Music Club

The next concert at the Bognor Regis Music Club on Saturday, February 29 at 7pm will be given by Lithuanian pianist Ugnius Pauliukonis, who will be playing works by Haydn, Chopin and Debussy.

One of the leading pianists of Lithuania’s new generation and a member of Making Music’s Philip & Dorothy Green Young Artists scheme, Ugnius has been performing professionally since the age of six. In 2010 Ugnius left Lithuania and moved to the United Kingdom to study at the Royal Northern College of Music. Ugnius has won numerous awards, including the RNCM Gold Medal, the Schubert and Mark Ray Prizes, the Recital Prize and a prize at the International Amy Brant Piano Competition in Birmingham. Recently Ugnius made his debut at the Wigmore Hall (London) and Bridgewater Hall (Manchester).

As a soloist Ugnius has played with the BBC Philharmonic, Lithuanian National Symphony Orchestra and Kaunas Symphony Orchestra. He has given solo and chamber music recitals in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy and all the Baltic states. In the past Ugnius has worked with musicians including Lang Lang, Jean Efflam-Bavouzet, Matti Raekalio, Stephen Hough, Sir Harrison Birtwistle, Eduardo Delgado, and Nelson Goerner.

Club Chairman Chris Coote said: “We are looking forward to a fabulous recital from Ugnius, who has qualified for the highly prestigious Making Music Young Artists Scheme. He will be playing virtuosic works including Chopin’s Fourth Ballade and his Sonata in B flat minor, as well as Debussy’s Feux d’artifice and Reflets dans l’eau.”

The concert is at the club’s concert room, 2 Sudley Road, PO21 4EU. Entry at the door is £9 for members, £11 for visitors, and £5 for students. New members and visitors are especially welcome. More details from Chris Coote (01243 773276), Helen Woods (01243 861620), or from the website www.BognorRegisMusic.org.uk.

