Lancing Repertory Players offer Treasure Island the panto

The combined forces of four amateur performing groups get together in January to take Lancing audiences on a journey from Bristol Docks to the steaming tropics.

They will be coming together for Lancing Repertory Players’ production of Ben Crocker’s Treasure Island the Pantomime.

Spokesman Steven Knopf said: “Lancing Rep will be joined by dancers from the Hollis School of Dance and Drama, Worthing; the Wellington Wailers, specialist sea shanty singers from Shoreham; and Lancing’s very own ukulele jammers, L.U.V. Club, making January’s production an unforgettable evening of music, dance and comedy.

“In this version of the story, Long John Silver, his parrot and his cut-throat pirates are joined on the good ship Hispaniola by the ladies of the local Women’s Institute. They’re all searching for the place known as X Marks The Spot and for untold buried treasure.

“Along the way there’s romance, meringues, mutiny and monster waves shipwrecking the lot of them. Each performance also features popular sea shanties performed alternatively by the Wellington Wailers and the L.U.V. Club ukulele players.”

Steven added: “Tickets for the four performances on January 9 and 10 and two on Saturday 11 are selling fast and can be had either online at lancingrep.co.uk/book or by calling the Lancing Rep box office on 07933 958823.

“Audience members of all ages are encouraged to come along in pirate fancy dress to compete for one special prize each performance and to really put them in the mood for sea shanty singing in the interval.

“Will Polly the Parrot ever manage to haul herself up on to Long John’s shoulder? Who has stolen the treasure map from Mrs Hawkins’ special private hiding place? Will any of the cast (or the audience for that matter) survive the fiendishly slapstick dance of the ghost of Captain Bloodheart? Come along in January to be part of it.”

Treasure Island the Pantomime’ by Ben Crocker, will be staged on Thursday, January 9 to Saturday, January 11 2020 at the Lancing Parish Hall, South Street, Lancing at 7.30pm, with an extra performance on Saturday at 2.30pm.Tickets cost £9.50.

Lancing Repertory Players is a small amateur dramatic company which has been regularly producing plays since 1945.

Why 2020 will be an important year for Chichester City Band



Jojo Rabbit offers great cinema start to the New Year



Review - The Wizard of Oz in Brighton



Epic trek marks 60th birthday