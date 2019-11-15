Katie Melua confirms Brighton date plus live-in-concert double album

She will be at the Brighton Dome on Tuesday, November 10 2020.

Spokeswoman Sue Harris said: “Multi award-winning recording artist Katie Melua has announced an extensive 45-date headline 2020 tour, including 18 UK & Eire dates. Tickets for the tour will go on general sale on Friday 22nd November 2019 at 10am GMT – check www.katiemelua.com for local ticket link.

“The announcement of the tour coincides with news of a ‘Live In Concert’ 2xCD album featuring Gori Women’s Choir, recorded at London’s Central Hall, Westminster, in December 2018.”

“The limited edition ‘Live In Concert’ 2xCD collection is presented as a stunning 84-page hardback book, and contains never-before-seen photographs of moments on stage and behind-the-scenes, captured by renowned photographer Karni Arieli. The book also contains the extraordinary illustrations created by the show’s Creative Directors Karni & Saul, and opens with a foreword written by Katie herself.

“This 2xCD collection is a perfect souvenir of a truly remarkable tour.

“Released on December 15th 2019 via BMG, this special release can be pre-ordered from https://katiemelua.lnk.to/storePR



“Gori Women’s Choir first worked with Katie on the silver-certified 2016 album ‘In Winter’. That album was recorded in Georgia, and commanded some of the finest reviews of her career with the Sunday Times describing it as "bewitching…ravishing…spellbinding" and the Independent as “exquisite” and “remarkable."

“This concert begins at Katie’s birthplace of Georgia with her solo rendition of the folk song Tu Asa Turpa Ikavi. Plane Song, performed with her brother Zurab Melua, speaks of their childhood in the city of Kutaisi, followed by Belfast, tracing the family’s emigration to the United Kingdom, where Katie’s journey towards becoming a professional recording artist begins. The show continues, revealing songs from Katie’s 7 multi-award-winning studio albums; works by legendary writers that have inspired her craft along the way; crowd favourites; and tales from her past. All the while, she is accompanied by her bandmates, and members of Gori Women’s Choir - whose powerful and ethereal voices manifest a constant reminder of home. Through the blustery autumn, the still English winter, and eventually to the spring with the world in full bloom, the artists on stage finally bring the show to a hopeful, joyous, and optimistic close, with a majestic rendition of Louis Armstrong’s A Wonderful World.

UK & Ireland 2020 dates:

Fri 30th Oct Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Sat 31st Oct Gateshead Sage

Mon 2nd Nov Manchester Bridgewater Hall

Tue 3rd Nov Liverpool Philharmonic

Thu 5th Nov Sheffield City Hall

Fri 6th Nov Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Sat 7th Nov York Barbican

Mon 9th Nov London Royal Albert Hall

Tue 10th Nov Brighton Dome

Thu 12th Nov Bournemouth Pavilion Theatre

Fri 13th Nov Cardiff St David’s Hall

Sat 14th Nov Birmingham Symphony Hall

Mon 16th Nov Cambridge Corn Exchange

Tue 17th Nov Oxford New Theatre

Thu 19th Nov Torquay Princess Theatre

Fri 20th Nov Reading Hexagon

Sat 21st Nov Leicester De Montfort Hall

Mon 23rd Nov Belfast Ulster Hall

Tue 24th Nov Ireland, Dublin Vicar Street