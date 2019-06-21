Judie Tzuke, Beverley Craven and Julia Fordham combine in Brighton

Six months on from finishing the first leg, Woman to Woman – comprising Judie Tzuke, Beverley Craven and Julia Fordham – returns to UK stages this summer with a second offering.

They play the Theatre Royal Brighton on June 24.

Speaking of last year’s first leg, Judie said: “It was such a brilliant experience.

“To perform with my new friends and be in a girl band was a lot of more fun than I could have imagined. There was something magical between us when we walked on stage which seemed to happen at every show.”

Julia added: “I absolutely loved having Beverley and Judie singing on my songs. Hearing their heavenly voices on Porcelain was a nightly highlight.

“I think that the three of us really fit together well in styles of performance.

“Bev is so witty and has the audience in stitches with her between song patter. I call her Jackie Dee and Judie looks so lovely standing at the mic effortlessly singing her beautiful songs.

“Meanwhile, looking ahead to the much anticipated second leg, Beverley said: It will be pretty much the same show, with the odd tweak and a couple of new songs from the Woman to Woman album.

“I would love to have the artistic freedom to perform a completely different set and play more obscure songs, but our agent feels very strongly that not paying the songs we are known for would be a mistake.”

Visit www.wtwlive.com for more information.

Don't miss out on Matilda at the Mayflower!



Enjoy our photos of the Festival of Chichester 2019 launch



Fantastic line-up unveiled for 2019 Festival of Chichester



See who's coming to this year's Festival of Chichester - picture gallery