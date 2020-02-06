Joe Brown on the secrets of surviving 60 years on stage

Do you want to know the secret behind the fact that Joe Brown has now been playing music professionally for 60 years?

“You just keep on doing it!” Joe laughs. “I have never really thought about it that much, but you just keep on going!” Joe plays The Hawth, Crawley on February 11.

“The point is I still love it, and it is great for me to go out and have a live audience. We have done all sorts, TV and radio and film and everything and West End shows, but the great thing is just to go out there and do what I love and hopefully know that the audience loves it too.”

Travelling is increasingly a pain, with endless, sudden road closures and endless diversions; but the passion for performing is just the same as it ever was – and just as strong: “I like people and I like audiences, and I have always had a great belief that when you get on the stage you know whether people will like you or not. I am a big fan of Bud Flanagan and he was like that. You always felt that he was like your big brother, and he was the same when he was putting something over. And I always know when I come on the stage and sit down…”

Sit down?

“Yes, sit down. I am not leaping about in tight jeans. I think that you have got to grow old with a certain amount of dignity. I laugh when I see some of the guys that were famous in the olden days coming on stage in their black leather trousers and a pair of football socks stuffed down the front of their trousers and their hairy chest all exposed. I think you have got to grow old a bit gracefully.”

But that certainly doesn’t mean retiring. For Joe, that really would be a “nail in the coffin”: “People ask me if I am going to retire, and I just say ‘What on earth would I do?’”

The fact is that he had a year off touring and he hated it: “I stopped touring for nearly a year two years ago, and it drove me mad. I was going stir crazy to get back on the road. When I first started with Larry Parnes, I was working every single night for two years. And then I was touring with other artists. We were always on the road.

“And I said to my manager I thought it was time to have a bit of time off. I had nearly a year off. And I absolutely hated it! I am not doing that again! I am just happy doing what I am doing. Until the old health gets you... I haven’t particularly looked after myself, but I have got a lovely wife that looks after me, and I have never been a druggie. I said to Bob Monkhouse once years ago… I asked him if he had ever had a little puff of marijuana. He said ‘Yes, I did and I spent half an hour laughing at the radiator! And that was it!’ And I have never been into it either. And I don’t get drunk either. I remember once when I was about 18, I was doing a gig in Scotland and I did get drunk. I went on stage drunk and I have never had such a bad time in my life. I have never drunk before a gig again. I was just totally out of control. I didn’t know where I was…. And that was an important lesson learnt!”

Also important is never setting out to be an educator. As Joe says, it’s important the band likes the music: “But it’s really important the audience like it too!”

