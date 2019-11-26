Jake Bugg confirms Brighton date

Off the back of a successful string of UK dates this month, Jake Bugg has today announced a regional UK tour in March 2020 including a date in Brighton.
Jake Bugg plays the following UK dates. Tickets on sale Friday 29th November at 9am from jakebugg.com
March
Tues 3rd BRIGHTON, Brighton Dome
Thurs 5th CAMBRIDGE, Corn Exchange
Fri 6th LIVERPOOL, Mountford Hall
Sun 8th EDINBURGH, Usher Hall
Mon 9th DUNDEE, Fat Sam’s
Tues 10th ABERDEEN, Music Hall
Thurs 12th NEWCASTLE, O2 City Hall
Fri 13th SHEFFIELD, O2 Academy
Sat 14th CARDIFF, The Great Hall
Jake’s career defining new song, ‘Kiss Like The Sun’, which was Annie Mac’s Hottest Record on release is out now
‘Kiss Like the Sun’ welcomes in a whole new phase in Jake’s ever impressive career. It’s the first song from a forthcoming new album, his first on RCA Records, and the first taste of his recent work with producer Andrew Watt (Post Malone). It’s 2 minutes and 55 seconds of pure adrenalin, guaranteed to shake you up and wake you up, the promoters promise.
“I love working with Andrew Watt and I’m really pleased with the sound of this track,” Jake says. “I wanted to write something that was fun and a bit light-hearted.”
Earlier this year Jake featured on the Camelphat track ‘Be Someone’, making a surprise appearance with them at Coachella. ‘Kiss Like The Sun’ is the first of his new songs to be released and promises great things for the future.
