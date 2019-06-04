Jack Savoretti adds Brighton Dome date

Jack Savoretti has announced three additional UK shows for his UK winter tour: Brighton, Southend-On-Sea and Cambridge.
Tickets for additional dates go on sale this Friday (June 7). The winter tour follows the release of his UK number one album, 'Singing To Strangers', which sold over 32,000 copies in its first week.
He will play Brighton Dome on Wednesday, November 6.
Jack’s sixth LP is his first to top the charts. Produced by Cam Blackwood (George Ezra), the BBC Radio 2 album of the week follows Jack’s last two gold discs ‘Written in Scars’ (2014) and ‘Sleep No More’ (2016) which both peaked inside the Top 10.
Full tour:
October
Mon 28th SOUTHEND-ON-SEA, Cliffs Pavilions
November
Fri 1st PLYMOUTH, Pavillion
Wed 6th BRIGHTON, The Dome
Thurs 7th CAMBRIDGE, Corn Exchange
Sat 9th CARDIFF, The Great Hall
Sun 10th ABERYSTWYTH, Arts Centre
Thu 14th PERTH, Perth Concert Hall
Fri 15th EDINBURGH, Usher Hall
Sat 16th GLASGOW, Royal Concert Hall
Mon 18th ABERDEEN, Music Hall
Tues 19th MANCHESTER, Bridgewater Hall
Thurs 21st NEWCASTLE, O2 City Hall
Fri 22nd HULL, Bonus Arena
