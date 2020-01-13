Italian rock guitarist Eliana Cargnelutti plays Worthing

Eliana Cargnelutti plays at The Factory in Worthing with her band on Wednesday, January 22.

She is seen as one of the rising stars of the European live music scene.

Spokesman John Smith said: “Joe Bonamassa put a song of Eliana’s on the list of the eight recent songs absolutely to hear.

“The Italian guitarist and singer graduated in jazz guitar at the conservatory G Frescobaldi in Ferrara, introducing a thesis on Mike Stern

“She plays a flavour of rock blues with a bit of everything in between: electric funk, mixed with pop and jazzy instrumentals, raw rock, tight blues grooves, illuminated by her skills as an electric guitarist. Her sets truly have something for everyone

“Her band features well-known musicians from the Italian blues scene, Simone Serafini (bass) and Carmine Bloisi (drums), and the melting of their personalities gives life to the subtly of musical nuances.

“Eliana was the winner of the Blues Contest in Pordenone, Italy.

“She won the blues award as the best new young artist at Oscar del Blues in Modena, Italy.

“In 2015 she was named one of the five best female guitarists in the rock blues scene at the American Jimi Awards and was nominated the fifth best female guitar player of the rock blues world by Blues E-news magazine.

“In the same year, she was also part of the international tour with the Blues Caravan project Girls With Guitars of Ruf Record label

“Fast forward three years and Eliana toured the UK as part of the Ladies of the Blues.

“Following a successful short tour of the UK in November, Eliana returns with her band to play eight dates across the country.”

Tickets from Solid Entertainments and on 01472 349 222. Doors open at 7.30pm.

