International performer to sing at Worthing charity night for St Barnabas House hospice

The family of a Sompting animal lover with stage 4 breast cancer has organised an evening of entertainment to raise money for St Barnabas House hospice as a thank you for her care.

Phyllis Tipper, known as Phyl, wanted to give something back to the staff and volunteers after all the love, care and support she has received at the Worthing hospice, and to let them know ‘that all they give is priceless’.

Phyllis Tipper, known as Phyl, with her beloved dogs

Her son Shaun Tipper and his partner Nicola Smith suggested a fundraising charity night and organised an evening at TMG Social Club, Sompting Road, Worthing, with international performer Tania Rodd on Friday, February 28, at 7pm.

Nicola said: “Phyllis, sadly has stage 4 breast cancer and attends the St Barnabas House day hospice every week. The love, care and support Phyllis receives at the hospice is priceless and has made such a difference to her, and she adores the staff and volunteers there.

“Phyllis said she would like to be able to give something back to the hospice and this is the reason for putting together the charity night.

“We have the amazing and very talented performer Tania Rodd coming for the evening to entertain everyone, we have Bob Smytherman coming to call and draw the raffle, and Mary Bye from St Barnabas is coming to do an opening speech for us.”

International performer Tania Rodd has appeared in many shows and concerts across the UK, Europe and the USA. Picture: Steve Robards JPMT1414826

Tickets are £10, with all proceeds going to St Barnabas. There will also be a raffle.

Nicola added: “Phyl has dedicated her life for at least 35 years to rescuing animals and at one time had 19 cats. It then went on to rescuing rabbits and ducks, and then dogs.

“Phyl never relied on any charities to help fund these rescues and did so from her own money, and that meant Phyl herself went without a lot of the time but that didn’t phase Phyl, as long as the animals had all that they needed.

“They all lived a cosy life right up until their time came to go over the rainbow bridge. Phyl now has a love bird and a cockatiel and four resecue dogs that she loves dearly.

“Sadly, due to very limited mobility, Phyl isn’t able to do the things she has always enjoyed doing and is very limited to going out now and she tires very easily but she still gets a lot of pleasure being with her dogs.”

Book with Nicky on 07411926459 or with the TMG Social Club, open from 4pm, telephone 01903 200752.