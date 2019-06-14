Horsham Artists Open Studios open their doors

From Partridge Green to Broadbridge Heath this weekend, Horsham Artists Open Studios present their popular, annual Art Trail, featuring painters, sculptors, printmakers, jewellers, textile artists and potters, all from the Horsham area (June 15-16).

Spokesman Duncan Noel-Paton said: “Many venues are in private homes where you can watch the artists at work and others are in easily accessible public buildings like Farlington School, where a group of six established artists including Angela Brittain, Iris Bishop and Kezia Noel-Paton are showing their latest work, while, down the road in Warnham, Leslie Taylor hosts a superb display in her own home.

“In all some forty artists in fifteen venues are featured on the Trail and visiting as many as you can makes for a most enjoyable and stimulating day - not least because most of the venues are providing refreshments! There are plenty of signs to the various venues but you will need a map and this can be easily obtained from the Horsham Artists Open Studios website. Don’t miss the chance to enjoy - and even buy - such

exceptional art!”

http://www.horshamartistsopenstudios.co.uk



