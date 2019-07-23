Home-grown talent for Chichester's latest Last Friday concert

The latest in the Third Series of Last Friday Concerts is being given by home-grown performers on July 26 at 7.30pm at St George’s Church in Cleveland Road.

Admission is free for under 18s and £10 for adults (which includes programme and interval refreshments).

Spokeswoman Geraldine Burrows said: “The familiar faces of the Church Choir will be joined by clarinet soloist Gordon Egerton and returning-guest oboist Guy Blanch and will also feature the return of Derek Price (flugel and cornet) in dazzling form. New to the soloist’s role in St George’s, but not to the world, will be Victoria Carlisle bringing her harp and Ashley Thompson’s singing will amaze along with Alison Davis and Mary Howick singing Bach and Franck respectively. Do join us!”

