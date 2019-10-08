Harry Redknapp will reminisce at Fontwell Park

An Evening with Harry Redknapp is the promise this week at Fontwell Park.

Spokeswoman Gabriella Iacono said: “In his debut appearance live on stage at Fontwell, Harry will be giving a biographical talk, designed to be both insightful and inspiring with his usual comic delivery that the nation has grown to love. From his life in football to his adventures in I'm a Celebrity..., he'll be sharing his anecdotes and a behind the scenes glimpse into his life.”

The date is Friday 11th October. Doors open: 1830. Ends: 22:30

