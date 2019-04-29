Handel’s Messiah raises the roof at Worthing’s Assembly Hall

REVIEW BY Jan Summers

This performance of Handel’s Messiah sung by The Rowland Singers Choral Society and accompanied by The Sinfonia of Arun Orchestra, was delivered with passion, pathos, style, and insight.

The famous overture started magnificently with Helen Emery as Conductor, ensuring through her clear direction there was flawless control and perfect dynamics. The four soloists, Beth Emery (Soprano); Victoria Shone (Alto); Christopher Larley; (Tenor and Tim Hicks (Bass) gave outstanding performances.

The chorus was in fine form. The ‘Hallelujah Chorus’ , for which many of the audience stood, was riveting, with both orchestra and chorus reaching a magnificent climax to close Part 2.

The Sinfonia of Arun provided a magnificent accompaniment and ‘The Trumpet Shall Sound’ in Part 3 was lyrical and compelling with splendid trumpet support from Jon Yates.

Paul Whittaker OBE, signed the performance enhancing the recital for those in the audience with hearing loss. His presence on stage added a new inclusive dimension and complemented perfectly both the soloists and the choir.

Kathryn Kay played the continuo part throughout, providing a confident accompaniment at all times.

This full Messiah never dragged, with Helen Emery keeping a steady and consistent pace at all times, culminating in a magnificently directed finale in ‘Worthy Is The Lamb That Was Slain’.

The Concert supported the charity, Action on Hearing Loss, with £215 from the raffle and donations at the door being given to the charity.

Worthing Mayor, Councillor Paul Baker accompanied by the Mayoress, attended the concert continuing their support for the Choir.

The next concert for The Rowland Singers Choral Society will be a Massed Choirs Concert. This is to be held on Saturday 22nd June at 7.30pm at The Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing BN11 1HQ.

For more information visit http://www.rowlandsingers.co.uk.