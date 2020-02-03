Great success as Singathon returns to Worthing Hospital

Singathon 2020 at Worthing Hospital this year raised £900 – a total which has delighted all involved.

Pat Davies received life-saving treatment for sepsis at the hospital four years ago.

She organised the event in aid of the charity Love Your Hospital, with the proceeds going to Castle Ward. The Singathon took place in hospital’s Penguin Foyer.

Event spokeswoman Anne Nehammer said: “The event (last year) not only raised funds for Castle Ward and raised awareness of sepsis, but generated such feelings of goodwill and well-being , experienced by staff, patients and visitors alike, that the indomitable Pat thought ‘Why not do it all again?’ So we did!

“The A&E department can often be the first to spot the symptoms of sepsis so this year funds raised are to be donated to A&E who are in need of hand-held paediatric oxygen saturation monitors and a paediatric play equipment distraction toy.”

Anne and Pat were delighted with the response the music drew on the day and the atmosphere it all created.

“From 9am until late afternoon, the Penguin Foyer was buzzing with activity. There was a table dedicated to raising sepsis awareness with plenty of literature to take home and a representative from the Hove branch of the Sepsis Trust, Clive Roberts, to answer any questions.

“And then there was the non-stop music! The voices ranged from the very young with the delightful choirs of Chesswood and St Mary’s schools to the more mature voices of Pat’s People, Ovation, The Gruffs and a combination of three local choirs.

“Our collection buckets grew heavy with generous donations from staff, visitors and patients alike.

“One lady in a wheelchair squeezed my hand and whispered ‘I played that tune on my trumpet when I was 12!’

“What made the event so rewarding was that it put a smile on so many people’s faces.

“After all, who expects to walk down a hospital corridor and come across joyful singing?

“It became infectious! By the end of the day we had managed to raise the grand total of £900.

“We all raise our glasses to Pat Davies, who was the inspiration behind this event.

“Four years ago, sepsis threatened Pat’s life but she was one of the fortunate ones, thanks to the great care and skill she received here at Worthing Hospital.

“However, according to the Sepsis Trust, each year 25,000 children are admitted to hospital with sepsis in the UK.

“40 per cent of all sepsis survivors suffer permanent, life-changing after-effects and every hour, five people in the UK die with sepsis.

“This makes for sobering reading but if people could be made aware of the warning signs it might mean that treatment could take place sooner rather than later.”

Anne explains: “Pat was found moments from death.

“After being rushed to Worthing Hospital A & E, Pat was then transferred to isolation on Castle Ward, where she was diagnosed with sepsis and pneumonia.

“Pat was seriously ill, but with the skill, dedication and care she received on Castle Ward, her life was saved.”

Have you managed to work out the ending?



Great fun with the new David Copperfield film



Great programme coming up at Worthing's newest music venue



Hollywood superstar Kiefer Sutherland confirms Brighton date