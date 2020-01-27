Great line-up of shows at Brighton Dome

Brighton Dome dives into the new decade with another packed season of music, dance, comedy, film, talks and more.

Spokeswoman Eleanor Costello said: “Highlights include international dance star Carlos Acosta and his critically acclaimed Cuban company Acosta Danza with new show Evolution. Hot 8 Brass Band who recorded the video for their renowned Sexual Healing cover in Brighton’s Laines, return to the city to celebrate their 25th anniversary. And some of the biggest names in comedy bring their own brand of unique humour from TV to stage, including Stewart Lee, Jimmy Carr and Ed Byrne.

“You can also hear stars from across genres this season, from contemporary electronic musician Jon Hopkins and Caribou to the melodic Lighthouse Family and traditional Irish musicians Clannad performing their farewell tour. Artists from Scotland and Ireland come together with guests from the US for the 17th live edition of the Transatlantic Sessions and pop-rock legends Boomtown Rats make a welcome come-back with original lead singer Bob Geldolf.

“Celebrate the Rock Against Racism movement in an evening of reggae, ska and punk with a line-up of iconic acts of the 70s and 80s. Fans of Pink Floyd and psych-rock will enjoy drummer Nick Mason’s new band, Saucerful of Secrets featuring Spandau Ballet guitarist Gary Kemp.

“Tindersticks play their first concert of their UK tour in February, performing new album No Treasure But Hope, recorded over just six days in Paris. Grammy nominated Beth Hart also joins the musical line-up, alongside fellow singer-songwriters, indie-rock lyricist Jake Bugg and Frank Tuner, who tours his new album sharing stories of overlooked women in history. From James Brown & Pee Wee’s Cold Sweat and Stevie Wonder’s Sir Duke to Kool & the Gang’s Jungle Boogie, FUNK: A Music Revolution celebrates funk’s influence.”

As for classical music: “Experience London Philharmonic Orchestra in two concerts, first with Sibelius’s Second Symphony and the bittersweet Dvořák’s Cello Concerto and Beethoven’s Pastoral Symphony. Brighton Philharmonic Orchestra showcase their brass talents in February followed by their spectacular final concert of the series in March. Acclaimed pianists Worbey & Farrell return to Brighton Dome with their own arrangements of the world’s greatest music. Monthly Coffee Concerts of world class chamber music continue. This spring Heath Quartet, Castalian Quartet and Aronowitz Ensemble play at the Attenborough Centre for Creative Arts.”

Comedy also features strongly in the season.

“Some of the UK’s top comedians come together for Live at Brighton Dome. Taskmaster champion and Off Menu podcast host, Ed Gamble is joined by Jayde Adams and BAFTA-nominated ‘professional idiot’ Spencer Jones and a headliner to be announced.

“Comedy trailblazers Stewart Lee, Jimmy Carr, Ed Byrne and Rhod Gilbert are joined by the viral sensation Fascinating Aïda with hilarious songs and glamour. Romesh Ranganathan returns following a sold-out autumn run; Ross Noble performs Humournoid and Henning Wehn takes his German Comedy Ambassador To The UK title seriously with a new nationwide tour.”

