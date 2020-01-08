God and Great Britain - a lecture series in Chichester Cathedral

Chichester Cathedral is hosting a series of free spring lectures for 2020. Entitled God and Great Britain, Exploring Religious Thought in National Crisis, from the Civil War to Brexit, the discussions are led by a variety of speakers.

All are warmly invited.

The series begins on January 9 at 6.30pm in Vicars’ Hall. The Reformation of the Heart: Revolution and Mystical Spirituality in 17th Century Britain is led by Sarah Apetrei, graduate studies coordinator and lecturer in ecclesiastical history, University of Oxford, and explores how religious thinkers responded to the Civil Wars in the British Isles in the 17th century.

Radical Christianity in an Age of Revolution: The Prophetic Visions of William Blake and Mary Wollstonecraft on January 30 at 6.30pm in Vicars’ Hall, has Canon Dr Dan Inman, Chancellor of Chichester Cathedral, exploring how religious thinkers responded to the social upheaval of the Industrial Revolution in Britain and how this might inform our response to the digital revolution.

On March 5, 6.30pm, Mark Vernon, psychotherapist and broadcaster and author of The Secret History of Christianity, explores the thought of Owen Barfield in the years after the First World War. Owen Barfield and the Secret History of Christianity: Rethinking Religion after the First World War is at 6.30pm, again in Vicars’ Hall.

The Church of England and the Cultural Revolution of the 1960s is on March 19 at 6.30pm in Vicars’ Hall. Sam Brewitt-Taylor, Darby fellow in modern history at Lincoln College, Oxford, explores how the church responded to, and was a catalyst for, the sexual revolution and secularisation in 1960s Britain.

The series concludes on April 23 at 6.30pm in the Cathedral Nave with God and Great Britain: Faith and the Nation Today. Canon Dr John Hall was the thirty-eighth Dean of Westminster and reflects on the condition of the nation and the Christian faith today.

Entry is free but places must be booked in advance via the Cathedral website or in the Shop.

Why 2020 will be an important year for Chichester City Band



Jojo Rabbit offers great cinema start to the New Year



Review - The Wizard of Oz in Brighton



Epic trek marks 60th birthday