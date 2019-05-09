Get that glorious feeling with HAODS and their take on Singin’ in the Rain

Film fans should be enthralled by a high-energy adaptation of the beloved 1950s film Singin’ in the Rain next week.

The latest production from Horsham Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society aims to sweep audiences into the golden age of movie musicals in an uplifting, all-singing, all-dancing evening of entertainment full of stunning dance routines and larger-than-life comedy moments.

Singin' in the Rain

HAODS present the Broadway classic at The Capitol from Tuesday to Saturday, May 14-18, with evening performances at 7.30pm, a Saturday matinee at 2pm and a Saturday evening show at 7pm.

A HAODS spokesperson said: “The timeless favourite is brought to life on the Horsham stage by a talented 40-plus strong cast, telling the story of the dreamboat actor, the elegant but feisty Hollywood starlet, the comedy sidekick guaranteed to ‘make em laugh’ and the fresh-faced actress looking for her big break in the ruthless and changing world of the movies.

“It’s 1927 and Hollywood royalty Don Lockwood and Lina Lamont are enjoying success after success on screen as the golden couple of the Monumental Pictures studio.

“And, if you believe what you read in the papers, they are enjoying romance off screen together too!

“When their careers as the stars of the silent screen are thrown into jeopardy with the invention of ‘talkies’ they are forced to act…fast!

“Find out what lengths Lina will go to in order to protect her public image with a voice that could cut glass, and fall in love as Don falls for new girl on the scene, Kathy Seldon, a chorus girl with huge ambition and the talent to topple Lina’s reign.

“Will their first foray into the talkies, The Duelling Cavalier, ever be a success? Can Lina keep her crown as the queen of the silver screen? What exactly does Moses supposes? Just how much patience can a vocal coach have and will Kathy see her name in lights as she dreams?

“Join HAODS and be swept away by the musical that was voted as the second greatest movie musical of all time by The Guardian newspaper.

“Grab your umbrellas and be prepared to be dazzled by a talented cast, who promise to pour down delight upon audiences, performing a never ending stream of memorable favourite songs including ‘Good Morning’, ‘Make ‘Em Laugh’, ‘All I Do Is Dream of You’ and, of course, not forgetting the timeless classic ‘Singin’ in the Rain’.

“Don’t miss out on this musical treasure, which promises to put a smile on your face and leave you laughing at clouds and ready for love.”

People can book tickets (priced £19-£20) from The Capitol box office online at www.thecapitolhorsham.com or by calling 01403 750 220.