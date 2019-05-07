Funtington Music Group to welcome Crispin Ward and Piers Adams

Crispin Ward, Piers Adams and the University of Chichester Chamber Orchestra combine for the latest evening in the Funtington Music Group’s programme (Chichester University Chapel, Wednesday, May 8, 7.30pm).

FMG chairman Chris Hough said: “We are delighted to welcome back Crispin Ward and the University Chamber Orchestra in a programme of English string music. The concert features the world premiere of Crispin Ward’s Concerto for Recorder and Strings (2017) with the incomparable Piers Adams, as soloist, together with works by Peter Warlock, Ireland and Elgar.

“Piers Adams last performed for FMG in February 2017 when he delighted our audience with David Bedford’s Concerto for recorder. He is widely regarded as one of the world’s great recorder virtuosi. As a concerto soloist Piers Adams performs with orchestras including the BBC Symphony and Concert Orchestras, the Philharmonia, the English Sinfonia, the City of London Sinfonia, London Musici and Guildhall Strings.

“The programme includes two much-loved works for String Orchestra, John Ireland’s locally inspired Downland Suite and Elgar’s Seranade for Strings. All are welcome to join us at 7.30pm on Wednesday, May 8 in the University Chapel. Tickets are available at the door for £15. Membership details are available from our membership secretary on 01243 378900 or on our website www.funtingtonmusicgroup.org.uk.”

