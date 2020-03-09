Full house as Sussex Snowdrop Trust hosts performance of Holocaust opera PUSH

The Sussex Snowdrop Trust enjoyed a full house when they hosted the Holocaust opera PUSH at Westbourne House School.

More than 200 guests experienced the work by composer Howard Moody in a successful evening collaboration with Chichester Marks Holocaust Memorial Day.

The Sussex Snowdrop Trust is a local charity that provides vital nursing care in the homes of local children who have a life-threatening or terminal illness.

Trust fundraising, marketing and events manager Lucy Ashworth said: “Westbourne House Theatre was a superb venue for the performance.

“An audience of children and adults, filled the auditorium and they witnessed a moving account of the true story of 11-year-old Simon Gronowski who was pushed from a train by his mother as it headed for Auschwitz.

“The cast, who portrayed the story, are members of local community choirs, schools and university students in West Sussex who were directed by Jill Hoskins and Kate Jones.

“Clare Apel, one of the founders and chairman of the Chichester Marks Holocaust Memorial Day, introduced the evening and Di Levantine, chairman of The Sussex Snowdrop Trust, welcomed guests including the High Sheriff of West Sussex, Davina Irwin-Clark.”

Di explained: “We were absolutely delighted that we were able to work in partnership with Chichester Marks Holocaust Day who recognise the importance of commemorating the Holocaust and the educational vehicle for this opera.

“The story is inspiring. It is full of anguish and struggle but also of hope which resonates with us as a trust.

“The trust was founded in 1993 and from the outset, the aim was to support local families who were faced with the devastating news that their child had a life-threatening or terminal illness.

“The Snowdrop Care at Home team provide vital nursing care in the home for these families, and we have a counsellor who gives emotional support too. We help families financially as parents can travel thousands of miles to and from hospital.

“The evening was made possible thanks to the generosity of Westbourne House School, who have been wonderful fundraisers for many years and with sponsorship from Sanlam, International Financial Services Company. The performance was stunning. The emotion and intensity of the performers and orchestra was incredible. The music evoked such feelings about human right struggles. It was an unforgettable evening and the message of hope will stay with the audience forever.”

Bananarama and Todrick Hall confirmed for FABULOSO Pride In The Park in Brighton



Great line-up for Goodwood's Three Friday Nights this summer



Discover the 2020 Chichester Festival Theatre summer season



The 2020 Chichester Festival Theatre summer season in detail



In pictures - see who's coming to Brighton Festival



2020 Brighton Festival programme unveiled



Great programme coming up at Worthing's newest music venue