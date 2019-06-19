French music night coming up at Gatwick airport hotel

La Fete de la Musique – France’s biggest street-music party – is coming to Gatwick on Friday, June 21

.

Spokeswoman Keely Harrison said: “Three international acts will be performing to guests in the stunning atrium of Sofitel London Gatwick Hotel, situated at the airport’s North Terminal.

“In a special celebration of the Summer Solstice, music lovers can enjoy live performances from a jazz band, a string quartet and an opera singer for three hours from 6.30pm while enjoying a selection of Laurent Perrier champagnes in the hotel’s Le Ciel bar.”

Florian Jourdhier, the hotel’s general manager, said: “Music has taken over the streets of France every year on June 21 since the 1980s. It is a wonderful celebration and a fantastic way of bringing the community together and so we have decided to do the same here at Sofitel Gatwick.

“The musicians are at the top of their profession and have an international following. They will be performing from balconies within the hotel’s atrium, creating a magical ambience for all of our guests to listen to and enjoy.

“The event will be held in Sofitel London Gatwick’s first-ever specialist champagne bar serving an exclusive selection of champagnes sponsored by Laurent Perrier. During the evening, award-winning West Sussex English sparkling wine Nyetimber will also be served, plus seafood delicacies such as rock oysters and home-smoked trout.

“Being based at a popular location for international guests, it seems fitting to bring the luxurious French culture of Sofitel to the UK’s second largest airport. La Fete de la Musique is now held in countries around the world, and we hope our event is just the beginning of an annual celebration here at the hotel.”

The internationally acclaimed musical acts will be

• Canadian soprano Janet Fischer with concert pianist Mikhail Shilyaev

• Classical cellist Alexie Sarkissov and friends

• Jazz double bass player Dan Sheppard and friends

La Fete de la Musique at Sofitel London Gatwick is free and starts at 6.30pm until 9.30pm. Guests can enter the hotel via the covered walkway linking it directly to the North Terminal, or from the hotel’s front entrance.