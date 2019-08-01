Find out who's lining up for the Horsham Battle of the Bands finals

The 27th instalment of the annual Horsham Battle of the Bands kicked off in style with four heats at The REC Rooms and Horsham Sports Club.

The line-up for the finals has now been confirmed.

The four acts going through to the Cover Acts final in the Human Nature Garden in Horsham Park at 1pm on August 17 are:

Alter Ego

Spanish Matinee

The 19 Naughties

Paul & Mike Stanworth

The six acts going through to the Original Bands final on the same day at 4pm are:

Machina

The Danny Dangerously Band

Tony Humphries

Reveal the Road

Parallax

Cyanide Sundae

The ten acts competing in the Acoustic Originals competition on the Carfax Bandstand on August 10 August from 1pm are:

Liam Wakefield

Sammie Hall

Samuel Lickiss + Sisters

Rebecca French

Mike Whiteley

Kosta D

Scott & Maria

Liam Carter

Scarlett

The Golgis

BotB Committee chairman Mark Daly said: “Horsham Battle of the Bands is well and truly back! The standard at all the heats was ridiculously high and the turnout was amazing. Just like the good old days!”

Compeer and co-organiser Jamie ‘Stan’ Stanley said: “Horsham BotB is an institution that started in 1993. It’s brilliant to see so many bands and supporters getting behind it this year. See you at the finals!”

All BotB events are free entry and part of Horsham Festival and the Year of Culture fringe. See website for more details: www.horshambotb.co.uk.

If you’re interested in getting involved as a volunteer at the finals or as a sponsor of the event, email the team at info@horshambotb.co.uk.

