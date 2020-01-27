Films at the Chichester Cinema at New Park - 31 January-6 February

BY Carol Godsmark

Should you have missed the recently screened Oscar multi-nominated The Irishman, a brand new classic, fear not, as it returns to tell the story of another hit job by the mob-movie master that is Martin Scorsese, aided and abetted in epic style by Robert de Niro, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci and Harvey Keitel.

Equally hailed by those Oscar decision-makers is Joker, Joachim Phoenix up for Best Actor award as Arthur Fleck, a pathetic loser and loner in Gotham City, a new origin myth for Batman’s most famous supervillain opponent, and also in the Best Picture category.

The Oscar-nominated, Golden Globe winning 1917, Sam Mendes’ audacious first world war drama of the Western Front following a terrible journey undertaken by two soldier boys, was filmed in one extraordinary single take, a staggeringly bold film of storytelling. Also starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Colin Firth, Mark Strong and Richard Madden.

Jojo Rabbit, also up for a gong or three, centres on the titular Jojo, a confused kid in search of any kind of father figure and finds his in an imagined Führer, a satire that mercilessly mocks Hitler and the Nazis. But his world view is turned upside down when he discovers his single mother (Scarlett Johansson) is hiding a young Jewish girl.

Hitchcock's first American film (and his only Best Picture Oscar winner), Rebecca (written by Daphne Du Maurier), is a masterpiece of haunting atmosphere, Gothic thrills, and gripping suspense. The film, on February 1, is in conjunction with Chichester Festival Theatre’s ‘My Cousin Rachel’ (also written by Du Maurier), after the backstage tour of the set at 11:30 am.

The Personal History of David Copperfield, Armando Iannucci’s British Independent Film Awards winner and Bafta-nominated larger-than-life adaptation of the Dickens crowd-pleaser, stars Dev Patel as Copperfield, and is a fresh, funny and utterly charming spin on this loved classic. Humanity and optimism rattles and zings along like a pinball machine, a richly satisfying experience. Also starring Ben Wishaw, Hugh Laurie and Peter Capaldi.

Citizen K, Mikhail Khodorkovsky, is a former oligarch Russian dissident exile now living in London, continues to speak out against Putin's two-decade stranglehold on power in this documentary. Expertly researched and photographed, the film explores the complex interplay between oligarchy and government and its destructive effect on democracy.

Performance Event this week is the unmissable Porgy and Bess, George Gershwin’s masterpiece from the Metropolitan Opera, New York, on February 2.

Chichester Cinema at New Park, New Park Road, Chichester, West Sussex, PO19 7XY All cinema seats are reservable on our plush red seats. Bar. Box office: 01243 786650. www.chichestercinema.org for online bookings.

Fri 31 Jan

12:15 The Personal History of David Copperfield (PG) 119m

14:45 The Irishman (15) 210m +10m Intermission

18:45 Jojo Rabbit (12A) 108m

21:00 1917 (15) 110m

Sat 1 Feb

12:45 1917

15:00 Rebecca (PG) 130m (+ Optional CFT Tour at 11:30)

17:45 The Personal History of David Copperfield

20:15 Jojo Rabbit

Sun 2 Feb

12:00 1917

14:15 Porgy and Bess (Met Encore) 210m inc 2 Intervals

18:00 Jojo Rabbit

20:30 The Personal History of David Copperfield

Mon 3 Feb

13:00 The Personal History of… (Subs for Hard of Hearing)

15:30 Jojo Rabbit

18:00 1917

20:30 Joker (15) 122m

Tue 4 Feb

12:00 1917

14:15 The Irishman

18:15 The Personal History of David Copperfield

20:45 Citizen K (15) 126m

Wed 5 Feb

12:00 The Personal History of David Copperfield

14:30 Joker

17:00 1917

19:15 The Irishman

Thu 6 Feb

12:00 The Personal History of David Copperfield

14:30 Citizen K

17:00 1917

19:15 The Irishman

