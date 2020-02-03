Films at Chichester Cinema at New Park - February 7-13

BY Carol Godsmark

Adam Sandler gives a terrific, career-best performance in Uncut Gems as a crooked Manhattan jeweller with a perilous gambling habit in this rollicking, high-energy thriller. Will the blood diamond he obtains be his downfall or can his fast-talking get him out of deep, deep trouble?

More geezer-gangstery, but Brit-style, is what you take away from Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen, the characters patently not gents, with a star turn by Hugh Grant who plays a hacker-snoop turned screenwriter who reckons he has the goods on a drug baron, Mickey Pearson (Matthew McConaughey), and attempts blackmail for cash to produce a film. Expect fun and bad language.

And if you can’t do without more skulduggery, you’ll relish Helen Mirren and Ian McKellen in the stylish The Good Liar but just who is lying to who in this drama of past secrets?

Terrence Malik’s latest film, A Hidden Life, an exquisitely emotional and thorough account of an individual resisting state fascism during WW2, and is based on the true story of Franz who refused to fight for the Nazis.

France’s delicious La Belle Époque, stars Daniel Auteuil in his element as a cartoonist who is given a chance to relive his past life to save his marriage to the delectable Fanny Ardant, a handsomely crafted must-see.

Multiple prize-winning For Sama is one of the most profoundly intimate depictions of the Syrian conflict ever put to film. Director and mother of Sama, Waad al-Kateab’s story is not only a memorial to all that she’s sacrificed as a mother, but a rebellion against those who have made her suffer. Despite this, there is laughter, a buoyancy, a defiance shown by those who have endured living in Aleppo for five years.

Performance Event this week is the irrepressible Kinky Boots – The Musical. From the Adelphi Theatre on February 2 and from the creator of La Cage aux Folles.

Chichester Cinema at New Park, New Park Road, Chichester, West Sussex, PO19 7XY All cinema seats are reservable on our plush red seats. Bar. Box office: 01243 786650. www.chichestercinema.org for online bookings.

Fri 7 Feb

12:30 The Good Liar (15) 109m

15:00 Uncut Gems (15) 135m

17:45 A Hidden Life (12A) 174m

21:00 The Gentlemen (18) 113m

Sat 8 Feb

12:30 A Hidden Life

15:45 The Good Liar

18:00 La Belle Époque (15) 113m

20:30 Kinky Boots - The Musical (15) 133m

Sun 9 Feb

12:30 The Good Liar

14:45 Uncut Gems

17:30 The Gentlemen

19:45 A Hidden Life

Mon 10 Feb

12:15 A Hidden Life (Subs for HoH)

15:30 The Good Liar

18:00 Uncut Gems

20:45 For Sama (18) 100m

Tue 11 Feb

12:45 The Good Liar

15:00 A Hidden Life

18:15 Uncut Gems

21:00 The Gentlemen

Wed 12 Feb

11:30 A Hidden Life

14:45 La Belle Époque

17:00 The Gentlemen

Thu 13 Feb

13:00 For Sama

15:15 La Belle Époque

17:45 The Good Liar

20:00 A Hidden Life

