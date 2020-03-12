Family fun in the Chichester and Bognor area

Things you wouldn't want to miss...

The classic novel Jane Eyre takes to the stage at the New Theatre Royal, Portsmouth from Monday March 16- Wednesday, March 18.

A gothic masterpiece of tempestuous passions and dark secrets, Jane Eyre tells the story of an orphan girl and her journey from a childhood of loneliness and cruelty to a life at Thornfield Hall and an unlikely relationship with the mysterious Mr Rochester.

Falling in love, she gradually uncovers a hidden past to the gloomy, forbidding Thornfield Hall, a terrible secret that forces her to make a heart-wrenching choice.

The new production comes from Blackeyed Theatre, offering an adaptation of one of the greatest works of English fiction.

They promise a show which is captivating, brooding and intensely powerful – a moving and unforgettable portrayal of one woman’s quest for equality and freedom at the heart of one of the great triumphs of storytelling.

***************

West Sussex Guitar Club hosts a return performance by Amanda Cook at the Regis School of Music, 46 Sudley Road, Bognor Regis, PO21 1ER on Saturday, March 14 at 7.30pm. Spokeswoman Teresa Henley said: “Amanda spent her childhood in Bognor Regis and began playing the guitar at the age of seven under the tutelage of Sasha Levtov. She then studied with Charles Ramirez, Jakob Lindberg, Gary Ryan and Ben Verdery at the Royal College of Music.

“She will be performing pieces by Weiss, Corroba and Moller.”

Tickets on the door or phone 01243 866 462 or 01243 266 017. Admission: £15 non-members, £10 members, full-time students half price, under 18s free. www.westsussexguitar.org

***************

St Patrick’s Raceday will make Fontwell Park the place to be on Saturday, March 14.

Spokeswoman Gabriella Iacono said: “Fancy trying something a bit different to celebrate St Patrick’s Day this year? Head down to Fontwell Park to see seven excellent races.

“Make sure to get there when gates open to get your free pint of Guinness on us when you purchase an advance ticket.”

Gabriella added: “After the races, there’ll be a live Irish band so you can end your day shaking your shamrocks! It’s a great day for all and remember under-18s go free!

“Get your tickets now while you can at www.fontwellpark.co.uk.”

***************

One of the biggest choir festivals in Sussex makes a return to the Regis Centre in Bognor this weekend.

Choirfest, now in its fourth year, is back bigger and better with nine choirs now confirmed to perform over the weekend of March 14 and 15. The festival, a joint collaboration between West Sussex-based Arun Arts and Bersted Arts, is a non-competitive event that welcomes a diverse range of community choirs from Hampshire across to East Sussex.

Will Hackett, one of the event organisers, said: “The aim is to bring together some of the region’s talented but otherwise unknown community choirs.”